Evmos Price Reaches $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $12.73 million and approximately $145,747.45 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos, originally conceptualized as Ethermint in 2016 by engineers Federico Kunze Küllmer, Akash Khosla, and Nic Z, is a permissionless blockchain network. Designed for a seamless user experience, Evmos enables the creation of applications that work across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain development approach allows applications to be built once but accessed from various chains, fostering an environment where users can interact with applications regardless of their base blockchain. Evmos is also a hub for decentralized applications (dApps) that challenge traditional systems in sectors like finance and governance. The network’s currency, $EVMOS, powers peer-to-peer transactions and interactions with these dApps. Technologically, Evmos stands on a scalable Proof-of-Stake architecture compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and is built upon the Cosmos SDK, ensuring high transaction speed and flexibility.”

