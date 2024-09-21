Achain Price Hits $0.0010 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $0.09 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.