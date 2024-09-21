Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Volume Tops $12.62

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.55 million and $12.62 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,817,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
