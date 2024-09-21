Tectum (TET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $856,965.80

Tectum (TET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Tectum token can currently be bought for approximately $8.82 or 0.00013946 BTC on exchanges. Tectum has a market cap of $66.38 million and approximately $856,965.80 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.07 or 0.00267264 BTC.

About Tectum

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,524,856 tokens. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,524,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 9.14287502 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,065,156.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

