Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on September 27th

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2265 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PBP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.