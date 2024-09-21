Node AI (GPU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $940,474.45

Node AI (GPU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Node AI has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node AI has a market cap of $72.54 million and $940,474.45 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00267960 BTC.

Node AI Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.72745356 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $896,640.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

