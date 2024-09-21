Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on September 27th

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HIYS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.
About Invesco High Yield Select ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Select ETF
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.