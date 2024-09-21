Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $736.49 million and approximately $93.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,243.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.18 or 0.00547373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00106022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00278781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00032528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00078120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,700,584,698 coins and its circulating supply is 44,980,964,719 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

