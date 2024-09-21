PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.62 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.05 or 0.00106022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010844 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

