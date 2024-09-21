SmarDex Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.75 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $84.75 million and $309,618.68 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00267960 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,649,707,034 tokens. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,648,528,918.634594 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00985406 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $300,846.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

