BitShares Hits Market Capitalization of $5.58 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $11,752.06 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

