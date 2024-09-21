Celestia Trading Up 26.3% Over Last Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Celestia token can now be bought for $5.94 or 0.00009398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market cap of $837.63 million and approximately $94.12 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,071,452,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,071,232,876.712075 with 212,276,404.462075 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.80660162 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $131,272,340.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

