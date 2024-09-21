Flare Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $728.92 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $728.92 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,528,964,863 coins and its circulating supply is 48,419,653,094 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,522,207,555.20863 with 48,401,231,889.15934 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.0150506 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,627,393.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

