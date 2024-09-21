Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1614 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance
BATS ICLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.77. 67,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.
About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF
