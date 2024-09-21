Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1614 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

BATS ICLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.77. 67,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.