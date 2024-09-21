Tezos Price Hits $0.70 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $700.24 million and $13.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 69.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,022,185,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,652,600 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

