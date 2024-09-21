BNB Market Cap Reaches $85.43 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $585.42 or 0.00926431 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion and $1.69 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,578 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,635.8084027. The last known price of BNB is 573.19450622 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,726,250,474.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

