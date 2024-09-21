BNB Market Cap Reaches $85.43 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $585.42 or 0.00926431 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion and $1.69 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,578 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,635.8084027. The last known price of BNB is 573.19450622 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2239 active market(s) with $1,726,250,474.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
