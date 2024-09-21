Ardor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $308.65 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $100.70 million and $308.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00043746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

