DigiByte Achieves Market Cap of $120.22 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 4% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $120.22 million and $1.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,190.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00545383 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008792 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00106001 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00279670 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00030489 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00032726 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00077957 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,262,768,929 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.