Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $4.69 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $84.98 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.69 or 0.00007427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00043746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.