Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $760.90 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $760.90 million and $18.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00008033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,197.52 or 1.00011210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013644 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,890,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,871,498.68521464 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.95973414 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $24,049,080.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

