OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.56 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000871 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $227.23 million and $1.56 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,463,783 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Raki?, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

