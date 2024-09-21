Stratis (STRAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $238,953.53

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and $238,953.53 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.81 or 0.04144609 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00043812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

