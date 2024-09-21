TRON Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. TRON has a total market capitalization of $10.89 billion and approximately $180.54 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TRON has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001109 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000621 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,665,628,558 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.