Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $88.98 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.34 or 0.00030557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $88.98 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,349.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.68 or 0.00546241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00105610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00279605 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00078006 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,835,027 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

