Monero Trading Up 4.3% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $40.66 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $176.94 or 0.00279605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,349.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.68 or 0.00546241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00105610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030557 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00078006 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

