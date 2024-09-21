Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0247 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Status has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.45 million and $4.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,289.42 or 1.00010898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008061 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,090,283 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,090,282.65897 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02368675 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $4,105,532.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

