Steem (STEEM) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Steem has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $90.91 million and $20.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,349.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.68 or 0.00546241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00105610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00279605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030557 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00078006 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,979,088 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

