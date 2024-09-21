Verge (XVG) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $67.63 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,349.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.68 or 0.00546241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008838 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00105610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.00279605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00030557 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00078006 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

