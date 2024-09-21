Venom (VENOM) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $199.27 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Venom has a market cap of $199.27 million and $1.54 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venom has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,237,456,442 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,237,298,621.770033 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.10886537 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,890,578.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

