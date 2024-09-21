Creditcoin Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $170.41 million and approximately $6.93 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000682 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

