Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $587.63 Million

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $587.63 million and approximately $8,078.16 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,604.18 or 0.04130032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 225,650 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 225,650.27448304. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,477.88442518 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

