WeBuy (WE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.19 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $38.19 million and $55,498.61 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

