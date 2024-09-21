LandWolf (SOL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $405,766.78 (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. LandWolf (SOL) has a total market cap of $17.50 million and $405,766.78 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.00266220 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,840,899 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,840,902.479559. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.0017336 USD and is down -11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $514,671.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

