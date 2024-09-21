Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3559 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GMOM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376 shares. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.