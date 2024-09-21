Americanas S.A. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Americanas Price Performance

Shares of Americanas stock remained flat at $24.37 on Friday. Americanas has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50.

