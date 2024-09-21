Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.43. 39,737 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

