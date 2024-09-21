Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
OMFS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,543 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $381.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.
About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.