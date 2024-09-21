Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2052 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

OMFS stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,543 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a market capitalization of $381.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

