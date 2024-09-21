Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5091 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF Stock Performance
Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. 36,205 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60.
About Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF
