Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS ISDB remained flat at $25.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
