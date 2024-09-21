Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ISDB remained flat at $25.31 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89.

Get Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.