Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

XSHQ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,391 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

