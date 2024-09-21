Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:BLKC)

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF alerts:

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.