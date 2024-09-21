Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:BLKC)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.