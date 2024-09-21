TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Declares Dividend Increase – $75.00 Per Share

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 75.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.3 %

TransDigm Group stock traded up $18.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,408.03. The stock had a trading volume of 339,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,294.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,274.97. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,419.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total transaction of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.60, for a total value of $12,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

