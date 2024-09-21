Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Price Performance
IVRA remained flat at $16.30 on Friday. 1,498 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.
About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF
