Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of PBTP remained flat at $25.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.
About Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF
