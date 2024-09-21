Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 42 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,597,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $572.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $576.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

