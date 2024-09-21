LimeWire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $54.62 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $54.62 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,982,475 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 295,982,475.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.18291441 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,216,437.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

