Balanced Wealth Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 104,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,020,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $572.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $576.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $553.67 and a 200 day moving average of $537.01. The stock has a market cap of $494.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.