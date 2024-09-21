Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $142.10 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00006138 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $142.10 million and approximately $10,387.38 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83657347 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,511.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

