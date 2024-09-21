Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $294.46 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $294.46 million and $10.22 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,363.98 or 0.99996730 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008072 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00058622 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02827264 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $10,638,806.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.