Hxro (HXRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,351.08

Hxro (HXRO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $1,351.08 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

